At the beginning of this year, the alt-pop band Alt-J released a new album, The Dream, and they recently stopped by the BBC Radio 6 Music studio to perform a cover for the station’s 20th anniversary celebrations. The band was prompted to “cover a track from the last 20 years that they still love” and Alt-J picked Metronomy’s “Everything Goes My Way,” off that band’s 2011 album The English Riviera. Check it out below.