Siouxsie Sioux Announces First Concert In 10 Years

In 1988, when Billboard launched its Modern Rock Tracks chart, the magazine’s first listing of alternative rock, Siouxsie And The Banshees’ “Peek-A-Boo” was sitting at #1. Siouxsie Sioux and her band dominated that chart in its first few years, and they were also pretty much co-headliners with Jane’s Addiction on the first Lollapalooza tour. By that time, Siouxsie Sioux was a beloved veteran — someone who’d been a force in the initial explosions of punk, post-punk, goth, and new wave. She’s got bangers for days, but nobody’s gotten to hear her sing them, since she hasn’t played a live show in a decade. Next summer, that’ll change.

Siouxsie And The Banshees broke up in 1996, and Siouxsie Sioux went solo, though she’s mostly been semi-retired. Siouxsie hasn’t released any music since 2015, when her song “Love Crime” appeared in the series finale of Hannibal. And that was her first song in eight years. By that same token, Siouxsie hasn’t played a live show since she did a couple of sets at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown Festival in 2013. Those sets were special occasions, too; they were her first shows in six years.

Today, the organizers of the UK’s Latitude Festival announced that Siouxsie Sioux will headline their BBC Sounds Stage on the last night of their 2023 festival. The festival goes down 7/20-23 at Henham Park in Suffolk. Latitude has already announced that the once-again-active Pulp will also headline the festival, as well Paolo Nutini and George Ezra. Other acts on the bill include the Kooks, Metronomy, the Lightning Seeds, Black Midi, Young Fathers, and the Beths, with more acts to be announced. God only knows if we’ll get another chance to hear Siouxsie Sioux sing live.