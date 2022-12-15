Watch A Trailer For Casablanca Records Film Spinning Gold

Spinning Gold, a film about Neil Bogart and the rise of Casablanca Records, has been in development for more than a decade, but moves finally started being made last year when the cast was announced. It’s hitting theaters in March, and today the first trailer for the film has been released.

That cast includes Jeremy Jordan as Bogart, Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley, Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, Casey Likes as Gene Simmons, Sebastian Maniscalco as Giorgio Moroder, Michelle Monaghan as Beth Weiss, Jay Pharoah as Cecil Holmes, and many more, though not all of those can be seen in this trailer.

“Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever,” goes the film’s official log line. “Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.”

Watch the trailer below.

Spinning Gold hits theaters on March 31.