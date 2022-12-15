Beyoncé Announces “Club Renaissance” Events In Los Angeles

Beyoncé has announced a pair of Club Renaissance events in Los Angeles this weekend to celebrate her latest album Renaissance, which came out just about six months ago. It’s unclear exactly what exactly the events will entail, but some text on the event’s poster says that Parkwood, Beyoncé company, “invites you to experience Renaissance in spatial audio,” so presumably it will be a listening party of sorts.

Around the time of the album’s release, Beyoncé also held a Club Renaissance event in New York City, though that was VIPs only. There were also events abroad surrounding Renaissance‘s initial release date, with slightly less exclusive guest lists.

Tickets to the LA events — which will take place on Saturday and Sunday night — were available to the public, but they are now sold out. The events are being presented in partnership with Amazon Music.