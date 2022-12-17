Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush In London

A woman has died after being injured at London’s Brixton O2 Academy, where a “large number of people were attempting to force entry” at an Asake concert. According to local police, 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in the hospital on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, are in critical condition following the concert crush. According to the BBC, more than 4,000 people attended the Nigerian Afrobeats singer’s concert, which was the final of three sold-out shows at the 02 Academy.

Prior to the concert, Asake had posted to Twitter asking fans not to try to gain entry unless they had tickets. However, video on social media has surfaced showing a massive crowd attempting to push its way through the venue’s doors.

“I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away,” Asake wrote on social media in a statement. “My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoke to them and will continue to do so.”

Asake’s statement continues:

I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening. My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the venue management and the police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing. If you have any relevant information relating to this please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police.

The Academy Music Group, which owns and runs the venue, also put out a statement: “All at O2 Academy Brixton and Academy Music Group are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Rebecca’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news at this extremely difficult time.”