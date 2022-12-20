The Ally Coalition, Jack and Rachel Antonoff’s organization benefitting LGBTQ+ youth, staged its eighth annual Talent Show in NYC last night. The NYU Skirball Center was the star-studded event’s new home after being held virtually in 2021 and at Town Hall in years prior. Also new this time was that the talent was a surprise, with no performers aside from Bleachers announced in advance. That lineup ended up including Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, the 1975’s Matty Healy, Phish’s Trey Anastasio, Weyes Blood, Mike Birbiglia, and more.

Jack, who kicked off the concert with “I Miss Those Days,” shared hosting duties with his fashion designer sister. Rachel half-joked throughout the night that she was having a horrible reaction to an edible, eventually conceding, “I don’t think drugs are a good idea.”

Superproducer Antonoff’s former Fun. bandmate Andrew Dost performed two songs from his new bossa nova-inspired project Metal Bubble Trio, which will release its debut album Cucumber next year. Dost also teaches at Interlochen Arts Academy in Northern Michigan, and he introduced Claud, an alum of the school. The Saddest Factory artist delivered solo acoustic renditions of their “Soft Soft” and “Wish You Were Gay.”

Discussing the song “Sunday,” Joy Oladokun spoke about her experience coming out to her religious parents. She also sang a faithful rendition of Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds” punctuated by giggles – “I’m also high,” the singer/songwriter shared in solidarity with Rachel – and she gets bonus points for sporting an Invisible Touch shirt.

Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering, whose And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow recently racked up a ton of year-end accolades, sang a gorgeous “Picture Me Better” and the Christmas carol “O Holy Night” accompanied by Jack after he finished fishing out the Hanukkah gelt he accidentally dropped into the piano.

Jack remained onstage for Bleachers’ “91” and the debut of a forthcoming holiday original “Merry Christmas Please Don’t Call” before inviting up Matty Healy. The 1975 frontman ran through “All I Need To Hear,” “Be My Mistake,” and a countrified “Wintering” with Bleachers. Next Trey Anastasio came out to add tasteful licks to Bleachers’ “Goodmorning” and a cover of the National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio.”

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Christian Lee Hutson then emerged to excited screaming and the woman next to me hyperventilating. They performed “Graceland Too” and a rare acoustic “I Know The End” — cue more screams — with Bleachers’ Evan Smith and Zem Audu, extraordinary saxophonists and the night’s MVPs. Bridgers and Dacus closed the benefit with Antonoff, Healy, Mering, and Anastasio for the Jackson Browne-penned Nico classic “These Days.”

