Sheffield, UK punks Rat Cage have a pair of ferocious new songs out today. A-side “In The Shadow Of The Bomb” is relentlessly intense; imagine one of those cartoon brawls often depicted as a roving cloud of dust, except scarily realistic and triumphantly violent. B-side “Scared Of The Truth” is more of a straight-ahead rager, with battering-ram power chord riffs that could almost pass for crossover thrash. Both tracks hit hard and are worth a spin, so blare them loudly below.

<a href="https://ratcage.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-shadow-of-the-bomb">In The Shadow Of The Bomb by Rat Cage</a>