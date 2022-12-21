Rat Cage – “In The Shadow Of The Bomb” & “Scared Of The Truth”

New Music December 21, 2022 8:43 AM By Chris DeVille
Sheffield, UK punks Rat Cage have a pair of ferocious new songs out today. A-side “In The Shadow Of The Bomb” is relentlessly intense; imagine one of those cartoon brawls often depicted as a roving cloud of dust, except scarily realistic and triumphantly violent. B-side “Scared Of The Truth” is more of a straight-ahead rager, with battering-ram power chord riffs that could almost pass for crossover thrash. Both tracks hit hard and are worth a spin, so blare them loudly below.

