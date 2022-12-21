Rapper Who Posed For Album Cover During Capitol Riot Sentenced To Five Months In Prison

Antionne Brodnax, a Virginia rapper who performs under the name Bugzie The Don, sat for a photo shoot during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, then used an image from that session as the cover art for his album The Capital. (We are not sure if the misspelling of Capitol was intentional there.) Now, as local news outlet WUSA9 reports, Brodnax has been sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to four misdemeanor counts.

Brodnax, who later moved to Georgia, entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Prosecutors argued for a 21-month sentence in light of Brodnax’s prior felony drug and weapons charges. The Justice Department also called for an enhanced sentence because he deleted photos and videos from his phone after agreeing to submit them to the FBI. Meanwhile Brodnax’s lawyer Mary Maguire campaigned for a probationary period with house arrest if necessary. Ultimately the court landed in between those poles.