Last night, CBS aired Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon, which was filmed back in April at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. The evening featured a performance from Dave Matthews and Afropop icon Angélique Kidjo, who covered Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al” with Bakithi Kumalo on the fretless bass. (Kumalo famously played the fretless bass on Simon’s 1986 LP Graceland; he is the last living member of the Graceland band.) Matthews and Kido also performed “Under African Skies.”

Currently available to stream on Paramount+, Homeward Bound featured additional performances from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood (performing Simon & Garfunkle’s “The Boxer”), Eric Church, Susanna Hoffs, Jonas Brothers (singing “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover”), Sting (singing Simon & Garfunkle’s “America”), Stevie Wonder, Rhiannon Giddens, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley (performing “Kodachrome”), Billy Porter (performing “Loves Me Like A Rock”), Shaggy, Jimmy Cliff, Take 6, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty. Presenters and special appearances included Sofia Carson, Herbie Hancock, Woody Harrelson, Dustin Hoffman, Elton John, Folake Olowofoyeku, and Oprah Winfrey. Simon himself took the stage to perform “Graceland.”

Watch clips from the special below.

