Watch Yo La Tengo Cover The Ramones With Marky Ramone & SpongeBob’s Tom Kenny

News December 22, 2022 2:07 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Yo La Tengo have been doing a Hanukkah Residency at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Last night, they brought out a bunch of Ramones covers, including an opening instrumental of “Blitzkrieg Bop” and encore performances of “Rockaway Beach,” “I Can’t Make It On Time,” “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker,” “Loudmouth,” and “I Wanna Be Sedated.” The encores even featured guest appearances from Marky Ramone and Tom Kenny, who voices SpongeBob.

Also during the set, Yo La Tengo covered the Velvet Underground’s “I Found A Reason,” Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg’s “Je t’aime… moi non plus,” the Shams’ “Ice Tea,” and the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.” Watch some fan-shot footage of the night below.

