Bad Bunny – “Gato De Noche” (Feat. Ñengo Flow)

New Music December 22, 2022 10:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Bad Bunny – “Gato De Noche” (Feat. Ñengo Flow)

New Music December 22, 2022 10:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican rapper Ñengo Flow have released a new reggaeton bop, “Gato de Noche,” which Bad Bunny first teased on TikTok earlier in the week. The pair have collaborated quite a bit before, with Ñengo Flow appearing on “Safaera” and “Qué Malo” from 2020’s YHLQMDLG. Likewise, Bad Bunny appeared on Ñengo’s 2017 track “Hoy,” and the two were both on Ozuna’s 2016 track “Diles” with Farruko and Arcángel. Also in 2016, Ñengo and Bad Bunny appeared on Maluma’s “Un Polvo.” Listen to “Gato de Noche” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The New Wave Of American Shoegaze

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Put The Only Billboard For Her New Album In Cop Ex-Boyfriend’s City

2 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Doesn’t Watch “Disgusting” And “Dog Ass” TV Shows

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop” (Feat. Olivia)

3 days ago 0

Watch Dave Grohl Play Foo Fighters/Nirvana Rarity “Marigold” For The First Time In 12 Years

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest