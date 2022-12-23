Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican rapper Ñengo Flow have released a new reggaeton bop, “Gato de Noche,” which Bad Bunny first teased on TikTok earlier in the week. The pair have collaborated quite a bit before, with Ñengo Flow appearing on “Safaera” and “Qué Malo” from 2020’s YHLQMDLG. Likewise, Bad Bunny appeared on Ñengo’s 2017 track “Hoy,” and the two were both on Ozuna’s 2016 track “Diles” with Farruko and Arcángel. Also in 2016, Ñengo and Bad Bunny appeared on Maluma’s “Un Polvo.” Listen to “Gato de Noche” below.