Big Scarr Dead At 22

News December 23, 2022 12:20 PM By James Rettig
News December 23, 2022 12:20 PM By James Rettig
The up-and-coming Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died, as TMZ confirms. He was 22.

Big Scarr, real name Alexander Woods, started making rap music a couple years ago. He was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in 2020, as his early track “Make A Play” gained popularity. After appearances on a handful of 1017 compilations, Big Scarr released his debut mixtape Big Grim Reaper in 2021 — it included guest spots from Gucci, Pooh Shiesty, Tay Keith, Baby K, and more.

This year, Big Scarr was included in the 2022 XXL Freshman Class. He released a deluxe edition of Big Grim Reaper, and he had his first headlining tour this fall.

No cause of death has been revealed.

