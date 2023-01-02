Gangsta Boo Dead At 43

Gangsta Boo, the Memphis rapper who rose to fame as a member of Three 6 Mafia, has died. Fox 13 reports that Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead at her Memphis home this afternoon. A post from Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul further confirms the news. Her cause of death has not been confirmed by officials. She was 43.

Gangsta Boo was born in 1979 and grew up in the Whitehaven area of Memphis. As a teenager she joined the pioneering horrorcore rap group Da Serial Killaz just as they were changing their name to Three 6 Mafia. Throughout her run in the group, which lasted until 2002, she emerged as a pioneering figure in rap, a woman thriving in a male-dominated space, matching her group mates in their swaggering intensity and craft while surpassing them in charisma and eccentric unpredictability.

By the time Boo left Three 6, her solo career was well underway. She continued to be a prolific force throughout the 2000s mixtape era, working with the likes of DJ Drama, Trap-a-holics, and Beatking. Boo remained active in the 2010s, when guest spots with the likes of Run The Jewels infused her with a wave of new listeners. Just last year she appeared on a track with fellow Memphis star GloRilla, one of countless rappers who Boo helped pave the way for. She is widely hailed as a legend who helped to establish a template for Southern female rappers and whose influence extends to emcees of all genders.

Below, enjoy some of Gangsta Boo’s many great songs.

A quarter-century later and it still doesn't make any sense how Gangsta Boo was rapping this hard at 17 years old. pic.twitter.com/1hQch8jVv5 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) January 1, 2023