For a few years now, OSEES leader John Dwyer has been spearheading one-off projects from various configurations of musicians under various band names. These psychedelic explorations — which include the likes of Gong Splat, Bent Arcana, Moon-Drenched, Witch Egg, and Endless Garbage — have mostly erred on the jammy, jazzy, proggy, krautrock-y side rather than the tight garage-punk Dwyer usually kicks out with the OSEES. Essentially he’s spent the early 2020s exploring experimental instrumental music with a talented circle of pals.

The latest of these outings is POSH SWAT, a percussion-led improv project that teams Dwyer with Gong Splat bandmates Ryan Sawyer and Andres Renteria. They’ll release their self-titled album next month, and today they’re sharing advance track “DUNGEON CRAWLER/BUG CITY,” which is really two consecutive tracks at the heart of the album. Over the course of seven minutes, the music wobbles and bursts, with Sawyer’s ever-morphing drumkit work seeming to hold it down and destabilize it all at once. There’s some invigorating hand percussion and an abundance of quirky synth sounds in the mix too. It’s a wild ride.

A statement from the band:

Trap kit, hand percussion, homemade percussion instruments and electronic percussion overflow with extra weirdness.

Sick pop rhythms grinding through the wasteland. Sand in your hair and bugs in your teeth.

Hand on your knife, knife in your sheath

Grimy bass burps through a fried stack

And the crack of the snare is a mighty pink smack

Bells, whistles, conga, and vibes

This is a drug record

One thousand times

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “INTRO”

02 “THE SPENT SADIST”

03 “CHIT CHAT”

04 “SCAVENGER”

05 “RED CLAY WALL”

06 “DUNGEON CRAWLER”

07 “BUG CITY”

08 “THE SCYTHE IS REMOVED”

09 “BRICKED RUNE”

10 “SCATTER”

11 “THE HOSTILE WOMB”

12 “MORE WILL BE REVEALED”

POSH SWAT is out 2/17 on Rock Is Hell. Pre-orders open on 1/20.