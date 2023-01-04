Allo Darlin’ Announce Reunion

UK-based indie-poppers Allo Darlin’ got together in 2008, and they went on to release three albums before announcing their breakup in 2016. In the band’s breakup announcement, they said the pressures of the group members living in different countries and being parents was simply too much. They played a big, celebratory final show in London, and members of the band went on to other musical projects. Frontwoman Elizabeth Morris, for instance, launched a new project called Elva. But now, Allo Darlin’ are coming back.

In a series of tweets this morning, Allo Darlin’ announced plans to play “some shows in England” this year. The first of those shows will be at Ramsgate Music Hall in Kent on Oct. 27. The band also said that they “hope to make some more music together too.” Their reason: “Life is too short to not do the things you love, to do the things that make life worth living.” That’s a good reason! Here’s the band’s announcement:

On starting again: Allo Darlin’ played our last show in London just over 6 years ago. A lot has happened since then, some good, some bad. During those first confusing months of the pandemic, we spoke to each other often, from Norway, Australia and England… We missed each other and we missed the music. AD started up in the days of Myspace, when a European or American tour could be organised by sending or by receiving messages from strangers. It was liberating and exciting. We found friendship, solace and love through music. In the years we were active as a band, the musical landscape changed, and we got older too. It was hard, if not impossible to make a living from music, at least the type of music we made. This is even more true today. But Allo Darlin’ was never about being successful. This year, 2023, Allo Darlin’ are going to reunite for some shows in England. We hope to make some more music together too. Life is too short to not do the things you love, to do the things that make life worth living. That goes for you too. Lots of love to you out there, and happy new year. We can’t wait to see you soon.

