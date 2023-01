Skrillex, Fred again.., and Flowdan have teamed up for a new track called “Rumble.” The collaboration was first debuted during Fred Again..’s Boiler Room set in London last year.

“Rumble” arrives as Skrillex has begun teasing what is expected to be a double album, set for release later this year — to kick off 2023, he shared a video teaser with some initials: “QFF/DGTC 23.” It’ll be his first proper studio album in a decade.

Listen to “Rumble” below.