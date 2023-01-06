MOLLY, the celestial and majestic Austrian dream-pop band, are dropping their sophomore album Picturesque next week. Up until now, they’ve only shared one single from it, the splendorous eight-minute stretch-out “The Golden Age.” Today they’ve revealed “Ballerina,” the album’s relatively short and straightforward opener, which still manages to feel epic in four minutes.

“We started off with a specific goal to create a proper MOLLY track with all the usual quirks and features, but keep it under the four-minute mark,” singer/guitarist Lars Andersson writes in a press release. “Spoiler: we didn’t succeed, but it’s close enough I guess.” He’s underselling it! Listen below.

Picturesque is out 1/13 on Sonic Cathedral.