Kamaiyah – “Thru The Week”

New Music January 6, 2023 10:20 AM By Tom Breihan
Kamaiyah – "Thru The Week"

New Music January 6, 2023 10:20 AM By Tom Breihan
These days, the Oakland rapper Kamaiyah is quietly but steadily cranking out new music. Last year, she came out the three EPs; the most recent, Keep It Lit, is less than a month old. Today, she’s got a new single called “Thru The Week,” and it’s one more example of what she does so well. Over a classic Bay Area beat — slow digital bassline, melodic synth-whines — Kamaiyah goes into breezy singsong mode, casually flexing with an everyday sense of calm. It’s not an ambitious song, but its vibe is tremendous. Listen below.

