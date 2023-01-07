Billy Idol received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame yesterday (January 6) in a ceremony attended by former Black Flag singer Henry Rollins, artist Shepard Fairey, and Idol’s longtime guitarist Steve Stevens. In a tribute to Idol, Rollins praised the performer for his work as lead singer of the UK punk outfit Generation X, as well as his own successful solo career. “Billy Idol has rock n’ roll in his veins, and punk rock in his DNA,” said Rollins. “He’s the real thing, and maybe that’s why we’re here today, ’cause decade after decade he has remained himself. And it takes a lot of guts and a lot of integrity.”

Next, Fairey gave a speech, talking about how much he admired watching Idol after seeing the “White Wedding” video on MTV in the ’80s. “I was in love,” said the artist. “I wanted to be Billy Idol. Billy was just the coolest.”

In his own speech, Idol reflected on a nearly 50-year career in the music industry. “It really is crazy to find myself getting an award like this, or being honored in this way,” he said.

“I mean, 47 years of doing this after I started in Generation X, and 35 years after coming here, I just really could never have imagined anything like this,” he continued. “Initially, we did the music back in the mid-’70s during the punk-rock time. There wasn’t much hope or anything. We decided if there’s nothing, there’s no future, we’re going to do what we love. And that’s what I did. I did the music because I loved it. It wasn’t for any other reason really.

“Anyway, I didn’t really think doing this would last very long. We thought maybe six months, maybe a year, maybe two years. I could never have imagined something like this. It’s just incredible.”

Watch Idol’s full induction below.