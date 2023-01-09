The English folk trio Daughter have announced a new album, Stereo Mind Game, which will be out in April — it’s their first album since 2016’s Not To Disappear, not including their soundtrack work for the video game Life Is Strange: Before The Storm.

“It has been in the making for a long time, pieced together delicately (obsessively maybe) over years, trying to make it as complete as it could ever feel,” bandleader Elena Tonra wrote in a statement on their website. “I think it’s more optimistic than our past records (but it still has my lyrics.. so.. it’s never going to be full sunshine) but I’ve tried to document experiences, thoughts, feelings, conversations and memories from my life, and hope that we’ve turned them into something listenable, something positive.”

Today, they’re sharing lead single “Be On Your Way.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Be On Your Way”

03 “Party”

04 “Dandelion”

05 “Neptune”

06 “Swim Back”

07 “Junkmail”

08 “Future Lover”

09 “(Missed Calls)”

10 “Isolation”

11 “To Rage”

12 “Wish I Could Cross The Sea”

Stereo Mind Game is out 4/7 via 4AD / Glassnote.