Neil Young Revisits His Early TV Appearances On Conan O’Brien’s Radio Show

Neil Young recently sat down for a lengthy interview with Conan O’Brien, which aired on the Team Coco Radio SiriusXM channel. Young — who was a frequent guest on O’Brien’s late-night talk shows back in the day — talked about a whole lot, including his early TV appearances. One of those was Buffalo Springfield’s cameo on a 1967 episode of the CBS show Mannix: “Our managers thought this was a great opportunity to move into television,” Young noted. “I don’t think we even looked at it. We just kept going.”

More meaningful to Young were his 1971 performance on The Johnny Cash Show. “You gotta realize, I’m 23 years old, and I’m going on a television show,” Young said. “I was petrified. I was thinking about the song I was going to sing and whether I was going to screw up or not. That’s all I thought about. I don’t really remember much else about it.”

He also talked about his Saturday Night Live musical guest stint in 1989, when O’Brien was a staff writer on the show. “Lorne Michaels has a saying that ‘television is the worst way to experience music,'” Young said. “I think he’s usually right, except something happened that night. It was transcendent and punched through the television. I’m on the floor at 8-H. I’m a kid. I’m in my twenties. I’m watching you do that. The place, you just melted it. I think there was structural damage to 30 Rock. It’s never been quite repaired.”

Check out some clips from the interview below.

In other Young-adjacent news, Jeffery Blackburn passed away this month, as Neil Young News notes. Blackburn headed up the California band the Ducks, which Young played with for a time, and he notably has a songwriting credit on “My My, Hey Hey (Out Of The Blue),” and contributed the lyric “It’s better to burn out than to fade away.” He was 77.