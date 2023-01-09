BottleRock 2023 Lineup Has Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, & Duran Duran

News January 9, 2023 By James Rettig
BottleRock 2023 Lineup Has Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, & Duran Duran

The Napa Valley festival BottleRock has announced its 2023 lineup. The top-billed acts include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and the Smashing Pumpkins.

Also on the roster are Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, the National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Phantogram, and Japanese Breakfast.

BottleRock 2023 takes place from May 26 to 28 at the Napa Valley Expo. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (January 10) at noon PT. More details here.

