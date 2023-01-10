Avey Tare – “The Musical” & “Hey Bog”
Avey Tare, of Animal Collective fame, has announced a new solo album called 7s, his first solo venture since 2019’s Cows On Hourglass Pond. 7s was recorded at Drop Of Sun Studios in Asheville with Adam McDaniel, and Avey Tare will also be going out on tour in support of it. Today, he’s sharing two tracks from the album, “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.” You can check them both out, alongside all of Avey Tare’s upcoming live dates, below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Invisible Darlings”
02 “Lips At Night”
03 “The Musical”
04 “Hey Bog”
05 “Sweeper’s Grin”
06 “Neurons”
07 “Cloud Stop Rest Start”
TOUR DATES:
03/23 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/24 Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows
03/25 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
03/27 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
03/28 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
03/29 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
03/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
04/01 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/03 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
04/04 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Underground
04/06 Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/07 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
04/08 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/27 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library
04/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
04/29 Sonoma, CA @ HopMonk Tavern
05/01 Portland, OR @Polaris Hall
05/02 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/03 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
05/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/06 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
05/08 Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/10 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
05/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
7s is out 2/14 via Domino.