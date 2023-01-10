Avey Tare, of Animal Collective fame, has announced a new solo album called 7s, his first solo venture since 2019’s Cows On Hourglass Pond. 7s was recorded at Drop Of Sun Studios in Asheville with Adam McDaniel, and Avey Tare will also be going out on tour in support of it. Today, he’s sharing two tracks from the album, “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.” You can check them both out, alongside all of Avey Tare’s upcoming live dates, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Invisible Darlings”

02 “Lips At Night”

03 “The Musical”

04 “Hey Bog”

05 “Sweeper’s Grin”

06 “Neurons”

07 “Cloud Stop Rest Start”

TOUR DATES:

03/23 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/24 Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows

03/25 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

03/27 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

03/28 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

03/29 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

03/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

04/01 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/03 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

04/04 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Underground

04/06 Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/07 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/08 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/27 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

04/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/29 Sonoma, CA @ HopMonk Tavern

05/01 Portland, OR @Polaris Hall

05/02 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/03 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/06 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

05/08 Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/10 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

7s is out 2/14 via Domino.