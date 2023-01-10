Why Bonnie – “Apple Tree”
Why Bonnie, one of the Best New Bands Of 2022, released their debut album 90 In November last year. They’re about to embark on a North American tour (with some new dates just announced), and today they’ve shared a fresh single called “Apple Tree,” which group leader Blair Howerton describes as “a song about the parables we tell ourselves to make sense of things.” Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
01/15 Austin, TX @ Antone’s *
01/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
01/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *
01/21 San Francisco, CA @ Café du Nord *
01/23 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *
01/24 Seattle, WA @ Barboza *
01/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
01/27 Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory *
01/28 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive *
03/09 Durham, NC @ Duke Coffeehouse
03/10 Atlanta, GA @ 529
03/11 Nashville, TN @ The Basement
03/14-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/21 Chicago, IL @ Schubas
03/22 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
03/23 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
03/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
03/25 Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye
* w/ Sun June
90 In November is out now via Keeled Scales.