Why Bonnie, one of the Best New Bands Of 2022, released their debut album 90 In November last year. They’re about to embark on a North American tour (with some new dates just announced), and today they’ve shared a fresh single called “Apple Tree,” which group leader Blair Howerton describes as “a song about the parables we tell ourselves to make sense of things.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

01/15 Austin, TX @ Antone’s *

01/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

01/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

01/21 San Francisco, CA @ Café du Nord *

01/23 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

01/24 Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

01/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

01/27 Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory *

01/28 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive *

03/09 Durham, NC @ Duke Coffeehouse

03/10 Atlanta, GA @ 529

03/11 Nashville, TN @ The Basement

03/14-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/21 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

03/22 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

03/23 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

03/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

03/25 Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye

* w/ Sun June

90 In November is out now via Keeled Scales.