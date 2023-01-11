On January 20, A24 will release the coming-of-age film When You Finish Saving The World, which stars Finn Wolfhard (playing an aspiring folk-rock musician and influencer named Ziggy) and Julianne Moore, playing his mother, Evelyn. Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, When You Finish Saving The World also features a score by Emile Mosseri and a soundtrack with original music by Wolfhard, Eisenberg, and Jeff Tweedy, who covers the labor anthem “Union Maid.” Ahead of the movie’s release, we get to hear Wolfhard as Ziggy playing a song called “Pieces Of Gold.” Listen to “Pieces Of Gold” below.

And here’s the film’s trailer:

TRACKLIST

01 “One Of The Good Ones”

02 “Mouth Of A Liar”

03 “Pieces Of Gold”

04 “Blue Pieces”

05 “Cardiac”

06 “I Made A Duck”

07 “Lila’s Poem”

09 “We Ate With Our Hands”

10 “Evelyn Katz Son”

11 “These Things Are Separate”

12 “Bloomington”

When You Finish Saving The World hits theaters 1/20.