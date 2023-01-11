Hear Finn Wolfhard As Ziggy Katz Perform “Pieces Of Gold” From When You Finish Saving The World Soundtrack

Hear Finn Wolfhard As Ziggy Katz Perform “Pieces Of Gold” From When You Finish Saving The World Soundtrack

On January 20, A24 will release the coming-of-age film When You Finish Saving The World, which stars Finn Wolfhard (playing an aspiring folk-rock musician and influencer named Ziggy) and Julianne Moore, playing his mother, Evelyn. Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, When You Finish Saving The World also features a score by Emile Mosseri and a soundtrack with original music by Wolfhard, Eisenberg, and Jeff Tweedy, who covers the labor anthem “Union Maid.” Ahead of the movie’s release, we get to hear Wolfhard as Ziggy playing a song called “Pieces Of Gold.” Listen to “Pieces Of Gold” below.

And here’s the film’s trailer:

TRACKLIST
01 “One Of The Good Ones”
02 “Mouth Of A Liar”
03 “Pieces Of Gold”
04 “Blue Pieces”
05 “Cardiac”
06 “I Made A Duck”
07 “Lila’s Poem”
09 “We Ate With Our Hands”
10 “Evelyn Katz Son”
11 “These Things Are Separate”
12 “Bloomington”

When You Finish Saving The World hits theaters 1/20.

