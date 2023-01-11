Watch SZA’s Quentin Tarantino-Inspired “Kill Bill” Video

One month since its release, SZA’s new album SOS has spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. Today, SZA has shared a super-detailed, Quentin Tarantino-inspired music video for album track “Kill Bill.” Bookended by snippets of album tracks “Nobody Gets Me” and “Seek & Destroy,” “Kill Bill” is directed by Christian Breslauer and features a cameo from Vivica A. Fox, who famously starred in Tarantino’s 2003 movie of the same name. There are also a ton of franchise references: We’ve got SZA channeling Uma Thurman’s “The Bride,” Budd’s trailer, samurai swords, O-Ren’s anime sequence, and even a bloody fight against the Crazy 88.

Watch SZA’s “Kill Bill” video below.

SOS is out now on TDE/RCA.