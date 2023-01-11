Watch SZA’s Quentin Tarantino-Inspired “Kill Bill” Video

News January 10, 2023 8:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch SZA’s Quentin Tarantino-Inspired “Kill Bill” Video

News January 10, 2023 8:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

One month since its release, SZA’s new album SOS has spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. Today, SZA has shared a super-detailed, Quentin Tarantino-inspired music video for album track “Kill Bill.” Bookended by snippets of album tracks “Nobody Gets Me” and “Seek & Destroy,” “Kill Bill” is directed by Christian Breslauer and features a cameo from Vivica A. Fox, who famously starred in Tarantino’s 2003 movie of the same name. There are also a ton of franchise references: We’ve got SZA channeling Uma Thurman’s “The Bride,” Budd’s trailer, samurai swords, O-Ren’s anime sequence, and even a bloody fight against the Crazy 88.

Watch SZA’s “Kill Bill” video below.

SOS is out now on TDE/RCA.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023: Report

4 days ago 0

Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup

7 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Chris Brown’s “Run It!” (Feat. Juelz Santana)

2 days ago 0

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Has Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, A Diarrhea Planet Reunion, & Much More

12 hours ago 0

Cage The Elephant Singer Arrested On Gun Charges

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest