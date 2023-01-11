Last we heard from the No Ones — aka the bi-continental team of collaborators comprising members of I Was A King, the Minus 5, and R.E.M. (Peter Buck and longtime auxiliary member Scott McCaughey) — the jangle-rock supergroup released a seasonal offering called “A Christmas Voice (I Don’t Want To Bring You Into This World).” Prior to that, the No Ones released “All The Stupid Days” in September. Now, the band’s back together and they’ve announced a new an album, My Best Evil Friend, coming in March.

The new No Ones album, which follows 2020’s The Great Lost No Ones Album, also features a single with backing vocals from Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. “Song For George” is “a tribute to the one and only George Harrison,” says the band via REMHQ. Hear “Song For George” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “KLIV”

02 “304 Molino Way”

03 “Phil Ochs Is Dead”

04 “Song For George”

05 “Blue Cheer Captain”

06 “Cameo Parkway”

07 “One Night At The Fillmore”

08 “Throwdown In Whispertown”

09 “Time Sent Lewis”

10 “Band With No Head”

11 “We Are Your Band”

12 “The After Party”

My Best Evil Friend is out 3/31 via Yep Roc. Pre-order it here.