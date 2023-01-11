Yesterday, U2 announced that they would be re-recording and reimagining 40 of their own songs for an album called Songs Of Surrender. The trailer for the album featured a bit of the reworked version of “Beautiful Day,” but today the band is sharing the first full new recording: an updated take on “Pride (In The Name Of Love),” from their 1984 album The Unforgettable Fire.

“Music allows you to time travel, and we became curious to find out what it would be like to bring our early songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century reimagining,” the Edge, who curated and produced the project, said in a press statement, which is different from the letter that was sent out to fans announcing the album. He continued:

What started out as an experiment quickly developed into a personal obsession as so many of our songs yielded to a new interpretation. Intimacy replaced post punk urgency. New tempos, new keys, and in some cases new chords and new lyrics arrived. A great song, it turns out is kind of indestructible. The process of selecting which songs to revisit started with a series of demos. I looked at how a song would hang together if all but the bare essential elements were taken away. The other main aim was to find ways to bring intimacy into the songs, as most of them were originally written with live concert performance in mind. Reviewing these sketch recordings with producer Bob Ezrin, it was very easy to see the ones that worked straight off the bat and those that needed more work. We all got into the sensibility of less is more… Hearing the songs interact, and finding the running orders for the four albums was really thrilling; finding the surprising segues, getting a chance to DJ. Once we had four distinct albums it was easy to see who would be the figurehead for each one.

As alluded to in the statement, each side of Songs Of Surrender is dedicated to a different U2 band member. Check out the tracklist and hear “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” below.

TRACKLIST:

Side 1 – The Edge

01 “One”

02 “Where The Streets Have No Name”

03 “Stories For Boys”

04 “11 O’Clock Tick Tock”

05 “Out Of Control”

06 “Beautiful Day”

07 “Bad”

08 “Every Breaking Wave”

09 “Walk On (Ukraine)”

10 “Pride (In The Name Of Love)”

Side 2 – Larry

01 “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses”

02 “Get Out Of Your Own Way”

03 “Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”

04 “Red Hill Mining Town”

05 “Ordinary Love”

06 “Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own”

07 “Invisible”

08 “Dirty Day”

09 “The Miracle Of Joey Ramone”

10 “City Of Blinding Lights”

Side 3 – Adam

01 “Vertigo”

02 “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

03 “Electrical Storm”

04 “The Fly”

05 “If God Will Send His Angels”

06 “Desire”

07 “Until The End Of The World”

08 “Song For Someone”

09 “All I Want Is You”

10 “Peace On Earth”

Side 4 – Bono

01 “With Or Without You”

02 “Stay”

03 “Sunday Bloody Sunday”

04 “Lights Of Home”

05 “Cedarwood Road”

06 “I Will Follow”

07 “Two Hearts Beat As One”

08 “Miracle Drug”

09 “The Little Things That Give You Away”

10 “40”

Songs Of Surrender is out 3/17 via Island/Interscope.