“Four best friends live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl.” This is the synopsis for the new road trip comedy 80 For Brady, supposedly based on a true story and starring Hollywood elders Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. Brady — who remarkably has won two more Super Bowls since then and is about to kick off another playoff run this weekend at age 45 — appears in the film and is a producer.

Naturally, the soundtrack features a song from a similar pantheon of veteran singers. “Gonna Be You” brings together the genre-spanning quintet of Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry and was penned by Diane Warren. You can hear it below.

In addition to this soundtrack single, Parton has her own new song called “Don’t Make Me Come Down There” out now. Based on the mandolin-strewn synth-pop production, I assume it’s not part of her forthcoming rock album.

80 For Brady hits theaters 2/3.