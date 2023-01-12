Xiu Xiu – “Maybae Baeby”
Experimental noisemakers Xiu Xiu have announced their 13th studio album, Ignore Grief. The follow-up to 2021’s Oh No arrives in March via Polyvinyl and features existing band members Jamie Stewart, Angela Seo, and “old friend and new member” David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Along with the announcement is an ominous and clattering single called “Maybae Baeby,” which comes with a video directed by Seo.
“In ‘Maybae Baeby,’ the singer’s viewpoint is of a young person hiding in a fantastical conversation with a tarantula in order to escape a physically abusive parent,” Stewart says. “We were hiding within this fantasy of a fantasy, following the model of the late 1950s sub genre of ‘Teen Tragedy Songs,’ to try and find a way to come to terms with a number of staggeringly horrendous events that occurred to people close to the band over the last 2 years.”
Seo adds of the video: “The video is, for better or worse, about literal isolation, all the things we tell ourselves to should do or not do, forcing open a small crack and crawling deep into it, even if we know we shouldn’t, just to get away to somewhere else, even if it’s worse.”
Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Real Chaos Cha Cha Cha”
02 “666 Photos of Nothing”
03 “Esquerita, Little Richard”
04 “Maybae Baeby”
05 “Tarsier, Tarsier, Tarsier, Tarsier”
06 “Pahrump”
07 “Border Factory”
08 “Dracula Parrot, Moon Moth”
09 “Brothel Creeper”
10 “For M”
TOUR DATES:
04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
04/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/04 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
04/06 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
04/07 – Austin, TX @ Elysium
04/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
04/10 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
04/12 – Memphis, TN @ Greenroom – Crosstown Arts
04/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room – Third Man Records
04/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
04/15 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows
04/16 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/19 – New York, NY @ LPR
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
04/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
04/22 – Harrisburg, PA @ Stage on Herr
04/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
04/27 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tozz
04/28 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom
04/29 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
04/30 – Denver, CO @ HQ
05/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
05/04 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Ignore Grief is out 3/3 via Polyvinyl.