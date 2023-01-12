Experimental noisemakers Xiu Xiu have announced their 13th studio album, Ignore Grief. The follow-up to 2021’s Oh No arrives in March via Polyvinyl and features existing band members Jamie Stewart, Angela Seo, and “old friend and new member” David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Along with the announcement is an ominous and clattering single called “Maybae Baeby,” which comes with a video directed by Seo.

“In ‘Maybae Baeby,’ the singer’s viewpoint is of a young person hiding in a fantastical conversation with a tarantula in order to escape a physically abusive parent,” Stewart says. “We were hiding within this fantasy of a fantasy, following the model of the late 1950s sub genre of ‘Teen Tragedy Songs,’ to try and find a way to come to terms with a number of staggeringly horrendous events that occurred to people close to the band over the last 2 years.”

Seo adds of the video: “The video is, for better or worse, about literal isolation, all the things we tell ourselves to should do or not do, forcing open a small crack and crawling deep into it, even if we know we shouldn’t, just to get away to somewhere else, even if it’s worse.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Real Chaos Cha Cha Cha”

02 “666 Photos of Nothing”

03 “Esquerita, Little Richard”

04 “Maybae Baeby”

05 “Tarsier, Tarsier, Tarsier, Tarsier”

06 “Pahrump”

07 “Border Factory”

08 “Dracula Parrot, Moon Moth”

09 “Brothel Creeper”

10 “For M”

TOUR DATES:

04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/04 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

04/06 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

04/07 – Austin, TX @ Elysium

04/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/10 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

04/12 – Memphis, TN @ Greenroom – Crosstown Arts

04/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room – Third Man Records

04/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

04/15 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows

04/16 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/19 – New York, NY @ LPR

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

04/22 – Harrisburg, PA @ Stage on Herr

04/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

04/27 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tozz

04/28 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom

04/29 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

04/30 – Denver, CO @ HQ

05/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

05/04 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Ignore Grief is out 3/3 via Polyvinyl.