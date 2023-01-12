Ibex Clone – “Nothing Ever Changes”

New Music January 12, 2023 12:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Ibex Clone – “Nothing Ever Changes”

New Music January 12, 2023 12:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Memphis’ Ibex Clone are a jangly new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor. Guitarist and singer George Williford, bassist Alec McIntyre, and drummer Meredith Lones are announcing their second album, All Channels Clear, coming next month via Goner Records.

Accompanying the album announcement is a lead single, “Nothing Ever Changes,” which layers chiming, reverb-splashed guitars with Williford’s stiffened, urgent vocal. Listen to “Nothing Ever Changes” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Nothing Ever Changes”
02 “There Is No Light”
03 “Black Hole Blues”
04 “All Channels Clear”
05 “Sound Of The Skyline”
06 “Dream Yourself Red”
07 “Hollow Tubes From Heaven”
08 “Industry Quickening Pace”
09 “Funeral”
10 “Friends Divine”

All Channels Clear is out 2/3 via Goner Records. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup

3 days ago 0

21 Thoughts On The Coachella 2023 Poster

2 days ago 0

Gwen Stefani Reflects On Harajuku Era: “My God, I’m Japanese”

3 days ago 0

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Has Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, A Diarrhea Planet Reunion, & Much More

3 days ago 0

NOFX Announce Final Tour

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest