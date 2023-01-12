Dazy & Militarie Gun – “Pressure Cooker (Remix)” (Feat. Mannequin Pussy)

0

Last year, Dazy and Militarie Gun teamed up to make a banger. If you’re catching up, Dazy is the one-man home-recording power-pop project from Richmond’s James Goodson (who, full disclosure, is a friend). Militarie Gun is the new band from Regional Justice Center leader Ian Shelton, and they combine hardcore intensity with ’90s alt-rock hooks. Dazy is a Band To Watch around these parts, and so is Militarie Gun. Together, Dazy and Militarie Gun made “Pressure Cooker,” a massively hooky standalone single that was my favorite rock song of 2022. Now, they’ve dropped a new version of that song, and they’ve made it less of a rock song.

James Goodson’s new “Pressure Cooker” remix cranks up the Madchester-style dance influence that was already there in “Pressure Cooker”; it now sounds a whole lot more like EMF or Jesus Jones. The remix also adds vocals from Mannequin Pussy leader Missy Dabice, who sounds awesome on this. But Goodson has left Ian Shelton’s climactic grunts intact, so you still get the song’s biggest moment: “Ohh! Oooh!” Check out the remix and the original “Pressure Cooker” below.

