Stream Peel Dream Magazine’s Surprise EP Magic Is Pocketed
Peel Dream Magazine radically altered their sound on last year’s sophomore LP Pad, their first since project mastermind Joe Stevens relocated from NYC to LA. Today they’ve returned with a surprise EP that continues the metamorphosis. It’s hard to believe the four sparse, elegantly pretty retro pop tracks that comprise the Magic Is Pocketed EP — originally conceived as interstitial music for Pad — are by the same band that emerged with a cocktail of shoegaze, krautrock, Britpop, and more. But that’s artistic evolution for ya! Stream Magic Is Pocketed below, where you can also find Peel Dream’s tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
01/18 London, UK @ Laylow Residency
01/19 London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms
01/20 Brighton, UK @ Folklore
01/21 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
01/22 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
01/23 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
01/24 Manchester, UK @ Yes
01/25 London, UK @ Laylow Residency
01/28 Paris, FR @ L’international
01/29 Köln, DE @ Theater Der Wohngemeinschaft
01/31 Berlin, DE @ Schokoladen
02/01 Groningen, NL @ Vera
02/02 Rotterdam, NL @ V11
02/03 Rouen, FR @ Chien Méchant
02/05 Rennes, FR @ La Petite Rennes
03/13-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW