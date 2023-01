Peel Dream Magazine radically altered their sound on last year’s sophomore LP Pad, their first since project mastermind Joe Stevens relocated from NYC to LA. Today they’ve returned with a surprise EP that continues the metamorphosis. It’s hard to believe the four sparse, elegantly pretty retro pop tracks that comprise the Magic Is Pocketed EP — originally conceived as interstitial music for Pad — are by the same band that emerged with a cocktail of shoegaze, krautrock, Britpop, and more. But that’s artistic evolution for ya! Stream Magic Is Pocketed below, where you can also find Peel Dream’s tour dates.

Magic Is Pocketed by Peel Dream Magazine

TOUR DATES:

01/18 London, UK @ Laylow Residency

01/19 London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms

01/20 Brighton, UK @ Folklore

01/21 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

01/22 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

01/23 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

01/24 Manchester, UK @ Yes

01/25 London, UK @ Laylow Residency

01/28 Paris, FR @ L’international

01/29 Köln, DE @ Theater Der Wohngemeinschaft

01/31 Berlin, DE @ Schokoladen

02/01 Groningen, NL @ Vera

02/02 Rotterdam, NL @ V11

02/03 Rouen, FR @ Chien Méchant

02/05 Rennes, FR @ La Petite Rennes

03/13-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW