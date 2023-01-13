Peel Dream Magazine radically altered their sound on last year’s sophomore LP Pad, their first since project mastermind Joe Stevens relocated from NYC to LA. Today they’ve returned with a surprise EP that continues the metamorphosis. It’s hard to believe the four sparse, elegantly pretty retro pop tracks that comprise the Magic Is Pocketed EP — originally conceived as interstitial music for Pad — are by the same band that emerged with a cocktail of shoegaze, krautrock, Britpop, and more. But that’s artistic evolution for ya! Stream Magic Is Pocketed below, where you can also find Peel Dream’s tour dates.

<a href="https://peeldreammagazine.bandcamp.com/album/magic-is-pocketed">Magic Is Pocketed by Peel Dream Magazine</a>

TOUR DATES:

01/18 London, UK @ Laylow Residency

01/19 London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms

01/20 Brighton, UK @ Folklore

01/21 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

01/22 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

01/23 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

01/24 Manchester, UK @ Yes

01/25 London, UK @ Laylow Residency

01/28 Paris, FR @ L’international

01/29 Köln, DE @ Theater Der Wohngemeinschaft

01/31 Berlin, DE @ Schokoladen

02/01 Groningen, NL @ Vera

02/02 Rotterdam, NL @ V11

02/03 Rouen, FR @ Chien Méchant

02/05 Rennes, FR @ La Petite Rennes

03/13-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW