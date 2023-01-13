Stream Peel Dream Magazine’s Surprise EP Magic Is Pocketed

New Music January 13, 2023 4:56 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Stream Peel Dream Magazine’s Surprise EP Magic Is Pocketed

New Music January 13, 2023 4:56 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Peel Dream Magazine radically altered their sound on last year’s sophomore LP Pad, their first since project mastermind Joe Stevens relocated from NYC to LA. Today they’ve returned with a surprise EP that continues the metamorphosis. It’s hard to believe the four sparse, elegantly pretty retro pop tracks that comprise the Magic Is Pocketed EP — originally conceived as interstitial music for Pad — are by the same band that emerged with a cocktail of shoegaze, krautrock, Britpop, and more. But that’s artistic evolution for ya! Stream Magic Is Pocketed below, where you can also find Peel Dream’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
01/18 London, UK @ Laylow Residency
01/19 London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms
01/20 Brighton, UK @ Folklore
01/21 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
01/22 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
01/23 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
01/24 Manchester, UK @ Yes
01/25 London, UK @ Laylow Residency
01/28 Paris, FR @ L’international
01/29 Köln, DE @ Theater Der Wohngemeinschaft
01/31 Berlin, DE @ Schokoladen
02/01 Groningen, NL @ Vera
02/02 Rotterdam, NL @ V11
02/03 Rouen, FR @ Chien Méchant
02/05 Rennes, FR @ La Petite Rennes
03/13-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup

4 days ago 0

Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54

1 day ago 0

21 Thoughts On The Coachella 2023 Poster

3 days ago 0

NOFX Announce Final Tour

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Don’t Forget About Us”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest