Lana Del Rey’s upcoming ninth album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (the follow-up to her pair of 2021 albums, Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters), had originally been scheduled for release on March 10. According to LDR’s private Instagram page, however, that date has now been pushed to March 24. “March 24 now thanks. Box set, and merch,” said the caption, posted on Friday night.

In the same post, Lana also shared a tracklist, merch items including a lighter, and some NSFW alternative album art where she appears partially topless. That post was deleted, so she then shared some of the pics on Stories, writing, “The other post was against the guidelines. Fair enough.” It’s unclear if the NSFW art is a new album cover or a vinyl variant.

Meanwhile, the Twitter-based fan account @LanaDelReyOnline reported earlier in January: “According to a reliable insider, the interlude featuring Pastor Judah Smith is over 4 minutes long & is chaotic, strange, & random. It consists of the singer humming/giggling while the pastor shouts a sermon.

There are also 6 songs on the album that are 5 minutes or longer!”

The full tracklist is below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Grants”

02 “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

03 “Sweet”

04 “AW”

05 “Judah Smith Interlude”

06 “Candy Necklace”

07 “Jon Batiste Interlude”

08 “Kintsugi”

09 “Fingertips’

10 ‘Paris, Texas”

11 “Grandfather Please Stand On The Shoulders Of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing”

12 “Let The Light In” (Feat. Father John Misty)

13 “Margaret (feat. Bleachers)”

14 “Fishtail”

15 “Peppers” (Feat. Tommy Genesis)

16 “Taco Truck x VB”

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out 3/24.