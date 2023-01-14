Cate Blanchett Asks Slipknot Fan Margot Robbie If Anyone Actually Likes Metal

Margot Robbie — major movie actor and star of Babylon and Barbie — apparently has some legit emo and heavy-metal roots. Guesting on The Graham Norton Show this week, Robbie told everyone on the couch (including Cate Blanchett) about her “very emo” youth where she only listened to heavy metal: “I listened to only heavy metal music, and I would dye my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade.”

“Does anyone like heavy-metal music?” asked Blanchett. “Was that something you genuinely liked?”

“I genuinely — and I still genuinely like it,” Robbie said. “Do you like monster trucks?” Blanchett followed up. Cue eye rolls.

Robbie then launched a story about attending a Slipknot concert when she was acting on the Australian soap Neighbours.

“I remember going to the Slipknot concert, and on the time I was on Neighbours, and I’ve never had more people come up to me than at a Slipknot concert… They’re worried about all the characters,” she recalled.

Maggots are big Neighbours fans, who knew? Watch the interview clip below.