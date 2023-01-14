Rapper Boldy James was reportedly involved in a car accident in his hometown of Detroit on Monday, January 9. A press release reveals that James is in stable condition but has sustained orthopedic injuries and broken neck vertebrae. James was likewise admitted to intensive care “in critical condition” and underwent “extensive surgery on his neck.”

The full statement is below:

On Monday, January 9th, Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area. I can confirm that Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition. Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.

The FADER also reports that James’ upcoming European tour in support of last November’s Mr. Ten08 LP has been canceled and that the rapper is “still under supervised hospital/medical care.”

Boldy has also posted a statement on his Instagram, writing: “Your prayers are greatly appreciated thanks everyone for all your support the calls text messages I seen them all just keep me in your prayers on this journey as I continue to heal with my family. Thank you god.”