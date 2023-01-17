Sleaford Mods have a new album on the way, UK Grim, the duo’s follow-up to 2021’s Spare Ribs. They started working on it at the UK warehouse JT Soars before finishing it up at the home studio of Andrew Fearn. It includes contributions from Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, and Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw.

“Maybe we are proud of the country. Maybe we are proud to be English,” the group’s Jason Williamson said in a press release. “Maybe I’m proud of the horrible grey streets and the shit weather and the stupid fashions I find myself investing in. It’s just that the English we’re proud of being is absolutely nothing like the English the authorities want to try and promote.”

Lead single and title track “UK Grim” touches on all those ideas and more. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “UK Grim”

02 “DI.Why”

03 “Force 10 From Navarone”

04 “Tilldipper”

05 “On The Ground”

06 “Right Wing Beast”

07 “Smash Each Other Up”

08 “Don”

09 “So Trendy”

10 “I Claudius”

11 “Pit 2 Pit”

12 “Apart From You”

13 “Tory Kong”

14 “Rhythms Of Class”

UK Grim is out 3/10 via Rough Trade.