B. Cool-Aid – “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)” (Feat. V.C.R., Jimetta Rose, Liv.e, Butcher Brown, & Maurice II)

New Music January 16, 2023 10:10 AM By James Rettig
0

B. Cool-Aid, the duo made up of Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, have announced a new album, Leather Blvd., which will be out on March 31. It’s the pair’s first project together under the name since 2019’s Syrup; two tracks, “COO” and “usedtoo,” came out last year. Today, they’ve shared a new single called “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me),” a loose five-minute track that features contributions from V.C.R., Jimetta Rose, Liv.e, Butcher Brown, and Maurice II. Check it out below.

Leather Blvd. is out 3/31 via Lex Records.

