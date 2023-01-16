B. Cool-Aid, the duo made up of Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, have announced a new album, Leather Blvd., which will be out on March 31. It’s the pair’s first project together under the name since 2019’s Syrup; two tracks, “COO” and “usedtoo,” came out last year. Today, they’ve shared a new single called “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me),” a loose five-minute track that features contributions from V.C.R., Jimetta Rose, Liv.e, Butcher Brown, and Maurice II. Check it out below.

