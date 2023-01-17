The New York City festival Governors Ball got its start (and its name) on Governors Island, though it was only held there for its inaugural year in 2011. After that, the event moved to Randall’s Island, where it was held for just under a decade until 2021, when it moved on over to Citi Field. This year, Governors Ball is moving yet again, this time to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. And today, they’ve announced their lineup for 2023. Headliners for the festival are Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar.

Other names on the roster include Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, Davido, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Kennyhoopla, Pusha T, Girl In Red, Central Cee, Tems, PinkPantheress, Black Miidi, and more.

Governors Ball 2023 will take place from June 9 to June 11. Details on tickets available here.