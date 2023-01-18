First Two Pages Of Frankenstein: That’s the title of the ninth album from the National, which came together after an extended period of writer’s block that had Matt Berninger wondering if the band might be over. Fortunately, the band still exists, and they’ll have a new LP out at the end of April. As teased last week, it features guest appearances from National pals Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers (twice!).

None of those people are on lead single “Tropic Morning News,” though. The song was part of the National’s live show last year, and the album version is partially culled from one of those performances in Hamburg, mixed in with the sound of the London Symphony Orchestra. Its title is a phrase Berninger’s wife and co-lyricist Carin Besser invented to describe doomscrolling on social media. “The idea of referring to the darkness of the news in such a light way unlocked something in me,” Berninger says in a press release. “It became a song about having a hard time expressing yourself, and trying to connect with someone when the noise of the world is drowning out any potential for conversation.”

Listen below, where you’ll also find the First Two Pages Of Frankenstein tracklist and the National’s newly announced tour dates with either Soccer Mommy, the Beths, or Bartees Strange.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Once Upon A Poolside” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

02 “Eucalyptus”

03 “New Order T-Shirt”

04 “This Isn’t Helping” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

05 “Tropic Morning News”

06 “Alien”

07 “The Alcott” (Feat. Taylor Swift)

08 “Grease In Your Hair”

09 “Ice Machines”

10 “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

11 “Send For Me”

TOUR DATES:

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

05/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

05/28 – Napa, CA @ Bottlerock Festival

05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

06/03 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

06/04 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

06/05 – Burnaby, BC, Canada @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ~

08/03 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl ~

08/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ~

08/08 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ~

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ~

08/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ~

08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ~

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

08/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band

09/21 – Dublin, IRE @ 3 Arena *

09/23 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

09/24 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena *

09/26 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *

09/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

09/30 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

10/01 – Munich, DE @ Zenith ^

10/04 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^

10/05 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena ^

10/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno ^

*Soccer Mommy

~The Beths

^ Bartees Strange

First Two Pages Of Frankenstein is out 4/28 on 4AD.