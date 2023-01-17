Watch Romy Mash Up Stormzy, Alice Deejay, & Harry Styles In The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

News January 17, 2023 4:37 PM By James Rettig
The xx’s Romy has spent the past couple years dropping stray singles, most recently “Strong” back in November. She recently was featured on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where she performed that track plus the requisite cover that artists usually do when they swing by that studio. Instead of just covering one track, Romy managed to mash-up three different songs: Stormzy’s “FIREBABE,” Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” incorporating a bit of each but mostly focusing on the Stormzy track. Check out the performance below.

