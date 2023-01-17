Softcult is the project of Canadian twin siblings Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn, who bill their sound as “music for mall goths.” Their upcoming EP see you in the dark is fixated on some dark subjects; prior single “Drain” was all about climate change and corporate greed, while today’s new track “Dress” is about violations of consent. The sonic context for this material is brighter and catchier than you’d expect, putting an ultra-poppy spin on the au courant blend of grunge, shoegaze, et al. “Dress” in particular manages to fit Go Team!-style cheerleader chants and Wet Leg-esque charisma in amidst the majestic layers of guitar. It’s sleek and gorgeous, but the lyric sheet hints at something more harrowing: “It’s a dress, not a yes/ Not a cry for your attention/ A night out with friends/ Headed in the wrong direction.”

A quote from Mercedes:

This song is about consent; it’s about saying “no” and having it happen to you anyway. It’s about being followed while walking alone at night or being cornered in a bar when we’re just trying to have a night out with our friends. It’s about the lingering fear and trauma that haunts us long after these experiences have happened. It’s about how these experiences make us feel powerless and change the way we see ourselves.

Listen below along with two other tracks from the EP.

<a href="https://softcult.bandcamp.com/track/dress">Dress by Softcult</a>

<a href="https://softcult.bandcamp.com/track/someone2me">Someone2Me by Softcult</a>

<a href="https://softcult.bandcamp.com/track/drain">Drain by Softcult</a>

<a href="https://softcult.bandcamp.com/track/one-of-a-million">One Of A Million by Softcult</a>

see you in the dark is out 3/24.