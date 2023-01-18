Thus Love – “Put On Dog”

Brattleboro, Vermont post-punkers Thus Love — comprising three self-identifying trans artists, Echo Mars (she/her), Lu Racine (he/him), and Nathaniel van Osdol (they/them) — signed to Captured Tracks just under a year ago. Since then, they’ve released a debut album, last October’s Memorial, and appear to be prepping more new material. On the heels of their upcoming January/February tour with Dry Cleaning, Thus Love are sharing a guitar-charging, attitude-packed new song called “Put On Dog,” which also has a video. Watch it below.

