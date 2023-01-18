Boston-born, Chicago-based singer/songwriter Ella Williams, AKA Squirrel Flower, memorably released a seven-song EP, Planet, last year. One of the tracks on that EP was the spare, echoing “your love is a disaster.” Today, Squirrel Flower is releasing a full-band version of that song, which has been renamed to “Your Love.”

Featuring guitar from MJ Lenderman, “Your Love” is, as Williams puts it, “the big version of itself.” She adds: “I started playing it live with a full band last year and it was so fun I had to record it. Jake put down the incredible solo and voila the song was complete.”

Williams has also announced a solo east coast co-headlining tour with Horse Jumper Of Love. “Your Love” and those dates are below.

TOUR DATES:

01/26 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village !

02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

03/03 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church $

03/04 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $

03/05 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery $

03/07 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

03/08 – Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge $

03/09 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s $

03/10 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom $

03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records ^

03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Side Chapel &

! w/ Dearly Somber & Soft and Dumb

# w/ NoSo

$ coheadline w/ Horse Jumper of Love

& w/ Brian Brittle

^ w/ Dan English

The Planet EP is out now via Polyvinyl.