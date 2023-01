It’s been a few years since we’ve heard from the dreamy New Zealand group Tiny Ruins, whose most recent album Olympic Girls came out back in 2019. But today they’ve returned with a new single, “The Crab / Waterbaby,” an achingly pretty and plaintive tracks that finds bandleader Hollie Fullbrook begging: “I need a ceremony/ I need a ritual.” Listen to it below.

“The Crab / Waterbaby” is out now via Ba Da Bing /Milk! / Marathon / Ursa Minor.