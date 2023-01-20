Stream Mac DeMarco’s New Album Five Easy Hot Dogs

New Music January 20, 2023 12:00 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Ever since the release of 2019’s Here Comes The Cowboy, Mac DeMarco has been keeping a relatively low profile. Although he’s back today with his first new album in almost four years, that low-key vibe hasn’t really changed.

Technically, Five Easy Hot Dogs is a new full-length Mac DeMarco album, but in spirit it closely resembles the string of low-stakes loosies and guest appearances he’s kept trickling out in the early 2020s. It’s a set of instrumentals recorded and mixed on a solo road trip, launched after a Bay Area show in January 2022, with whoever DeMarco happened upon in a given town. “If I didn’t know what was up in a city, I’d just walk around ’til someone recognized me and go from there,” he explains in promo materials. “I met a lot of interesting people this way, and had a bunch of cool experiences.”

Ultimately DeMarco spent four months in this state of creative transit. The result is a rewarding abundance of vibes and textures, less a collection of songs than a state of mind to be explored. It’s as chill as you’d expect — as chill as you’d hope. Stream Five Easy Hot Dogs below.

Five Easy Hot Dogs is out now on Mac’s Record Label.

