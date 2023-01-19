Next week, San Diego musician Scott Murphy is releasing a new album as triton., Sundown In Oaktown, which was co-produced by Geoff Rickly. The rollout for it has been going on for a bit now, with three singles to show for it: “orchids,” “_EMBRKDRO_, ” and “bougainvillea.”

One of its tracks, “alcatraz_,” features contributions from Rickly and Tim Payne — that’s out today. “I love this song. I wrote the guitar for this over ten years ago, sitting on the beach in Kona, but never really did anything with it,” Murphy noted. “Working on the album with Geoff Rickly, it was never gonna be complete without getting him on a song.” He continued:

I looked through some old sessions and files and this popped up, and it just felt right. So I sent it over to him. I was blown away when he sent it back, he went exactly where my head was at with the song, without having to say it. He brought this haunting weight with a melody that gets under your skin and hangs around long after the song fades away. I was also lucky enough to get Tim Payne to once again weave his magic on bass and complete the vision, as he did across the album. I couldn’t believe the new life that had been breathed into this song that had been around as an unfulfilled idea for so long, and that it found a way to see the light of day after all these years. And stoked to have a couple Thursday legends on it as well.

Listen below.

Sundown In Oaktown is out 1/27.