Kali Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”

New Music January 19, 2023 12:41 PM By James Rettig
0

Kali Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”

New Music January 19, 2023 12:41 PM By James Rettig
0

It’s been a couple years since Kali Uchis’ last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), but she’s kept busy. She’s playing a bunch of festivals this year and has been teasing a new project, which started with “No Hay Ley” last fall. Today, she’s back with a new single, “I Wish You Roses.” “This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a statement. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.” Listen below.

“I Wish You Roses” is out now via Geffen.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To ChatGPT Attempt To “Write A Song In The Style Of Nick Cave”

4 days ago 0

Rick Rubin Explains His Process On 60 Minutes: “I Have No Technical Ability And I Know Nothing About Music”

2 days ago 0

boygenius Announce New Album The Record: Hear Three Songs

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Pushes Back Album, Shares New Artwork And Tracklist

6 days ago 0

Frank Ocean “Is Again Interested In More Durational Bodies Of Work” Per Cryptic Message On Back Of Blonded Posters

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest