The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

boygenius - "$20"

You could argue that all three of the new boygenius songs should be on this list, and you would probably be right. The return of boygenius is a glorious event. Overnight, the three-headed supergroup increased its catalog by 50%. One day, there were six boygenius songs in the world. The next, there were nine. All nine are great. That’s a cause for celebration. But if you have to pick one, “$20” is probably the one.



The three members of boygenius work closely together, but every song has to start somewhere, and it’s pretty clear that “$20” started as a Julien Baker song. The hallmarks are all there: the desperation, the self-destruction, the grand and climactic build-ups. The opening line is pure Baker: “It’s a bad idea, and I’m all about it.” So is the imagery — the Chevy on cinderblocks in the front yard, the T-Bird graveyard where we play with fire, the request for 20 dollars that starts out polite and quickly becomes something else. But there’s something new here, too. There’s joy. Julien Baker can bang out a dirge like nobody else, but “20$” is an epic-scale fists-up rocker, and when the voices of Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus well up behind her, she sounds like a freight train.



I have loved so many Julien Baker songs over the years. But “$20” is the first time that I’ve wanted to spontaneously high-five a stranger while hearing Julien Baker sing. —Tom