Björk & Shygirl – “Ovule (Sega Bodega Remix)”

New Music January 20, 2023 12:22 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Björk & Shygirl – “Ovule (Sega Bodega Remix)”

New Music January 20, 2023 12:22 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

If you follow Björk, you’ll have already been immersed in last fall’s Fossora. The second single on Fossora was “Ovule,” which dropped in September. That same month, while appearing on Jo Whiley’s BBCR2 show, Björk name-dropped Shygirl as an artist she loves to listen to (also mentioned: Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kelela, Rosalía, and SZA). Well, now Shygirl appears on a remix of “Ovule,” reworked by Irish-Scottish producer Sega Bodega.

“It has been so nourishing sharing music with shy and sega …. soooo honoured to be in their hands !!” Björk wrote of the remix on Instagram. “And in this remix admiring sega exploring chill-bassdrum-gabba, and a thrill seeing shy diving into my lyrics and taking it to a new place … ( i hope to repay the favour soon ) …and seeing them perform it live in london was humbling …. grrrrratitudes !!”

Listen to Sega Bodega’s remix of Björk’s “Ovule” featuring Shygirl below.

Fossora is out now via One Little Independent.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To ChatGPT Attempt To “Write A Song In The Style Of Nick Cave”

4 days ago 0

Rick Rubin Explains His Process On 60 Minutes: “I Have No Technical Ability And I Know Nothing About Music”

2 days ago 0

boygenius Announce New Album The Record: Hear Three Songs

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Pushes Back Album, Shares New Artwork And Tracklist

6 days ago 0

Frank Ocean “Is Again Interested In More Durational Bodies Of Work” Per Cryptic Message On Back Of Blonded Posters

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest